Age 46, of Mount Lebanon, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Devoted son of Joan (Peters) and the late Carl David Dorman; stepson of Ralph Hathaway; cherished brother of Marsha (Paul) Lackner, Laura Dougherty, Carl (Rose) Dorman, Karen Dorman (Bill), Linda (Jimmy) Ehland, Joan (George) Dawson and Elaine (Luke) Palashoff; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Paul was an avid fisherman and thoroughly enjoyed all Pittsburgh sports. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Monday and Tuesday 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church, 311 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday at 10 o'clock. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
