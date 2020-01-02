Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:30 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
a blessing service
William Slater II Funeral Service 1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
SAPIENZA PAUL W.

Age 58, of the South Hills of Pittsburgh, formerly of Land O'Lakes, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at home. Paul is survived by his devoted companion, Mary Lou Cowen; beloved son of Peggy (Philip) Mitchell and Rocco (Anita) Sapienza; brother of David (Mary Beth) Sapienza and Richard (Karla) Sapienza; uncle of Mandy Wilson, Jim Sapienza, Tarey Sapienza and Angela Lopez; also survived by two step-sisters, three step-brothers; aunt, uncles and his beloved pet, Kitty. Friends welcome Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2 - 6:30 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where a blessing service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Burial to be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Dr., Tampa, FL 33612. Condolences may be left at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
