ZOTTOLA PAUL

Age 63 of Allison Park, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 in his home. He was surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Catherine Zottola; father of his most cherished daughter Julie Didiano (David) and grandfather of Nina and Mauro Didiano; step-father of Matthew Mallery (Jennifer) and Erik Mallery and grandfather of Avery, Camryn and Rowan; brother of Anthony Zottola (Diane), Linda Boland (Richard), Raymond Zottola (Cynthia), and Lisa Raines (Elester); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Helen Zottola. Following in his father Albert Zottola's footsteps in the Railroad Industry, Paul started at the railroad at the age of 18 at Conrail's water treatment plant. Through dedication, tireless work ethic and advancement, he retired after 42 years from Norfolk Southern as Regional Manager of Environmental Operations. His job covered a 22 state operation responsible for ensuring corporate compliance, program development, remedial and construction projects for managing "boots on the ground" preparedness and response to field operations emergency situations. Paul's life centered around his Family. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating, music, playing the bass guitar, and was an accomplished artist. His greatest passion was attending his grandchildren's many activities; he was the most loyal follower of his grandson Mauro's baseball team. Paul was a devout Christian who lived his life by example. Even when tested by life's most challenging and hopeless moments, Paul's passion for Christ never wavered. He was our anchor and will be sadly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in Allegheny Center Alliance Church, 250 East Ohio Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 on Thursday, May 30th at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Allegheny Center Alliance Church (In memory of Paul Zottola) 250 East Ohio Street, Pittsburgh PA 15212. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com