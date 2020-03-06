PAULA A. (REDLINGER) POLESKI

Obituary
POLESKI PAULA A. (REDLINGER)

Age 67, unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, of Peters Township, formerly of Overbrook. Beloved wife of 44 years to Ken Poleski; loving mother of Beth (Greg) Curtin, Carrie (Colin) Kelley and Kenny Poleski. Proud grammy of Patrick, Connor, Anna and Quinn; sister of Lois Wilmoth, Joanne Napierkowski, Jim Redlinger and the late John Redlinger. Also survived by aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
