Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
PAULA G. PARKINSON

PAULA G. PARKINSON Obituary
PARKINSON PAULA G.

Age 74, of Trafford, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Rita (Sipple) Parkinson. Beloved mother of Edward Stacy (Lea), John Cardenas and the late Shawn Cardenas; grandmother of Brock and Lauren Stacy; sister of Edwina Forster (Robert), Asher and Patrick Parkinson. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a Blessing Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020. Interment following in Grandview Cemetery, Export. www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
