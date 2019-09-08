Home

PAULA (KLAHR) HORWITZ


1923 - 2019
PAULA (KLAHR) HORWITZ Obituary
HORWITZ PAULA (KLAHR)

1923 - September 4, 2019. Matriarch, devoted friend, mother, grandmother and wife of the late Dr. David Horwitz. Compassionate, hardworking, spirited and unconventional; with impeccable taste. Her house was always open to friends and newcomers - where friends often became family. She believed in perseverance and that any and every problem could be solved. She loved to work in her daughter's optometric office until the age of 95. Survived by her daughter and son, Dr. Roberta Horwitz and Steven Horwitz; grandchildren, Aaron and Elena Jackendoff; and son-in-law and friend, Sim Jackendoff. Paula is an inspiration to all. Services and interment private. Donations may be made to HIAS.org. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
