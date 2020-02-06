|
MATHIESON PAULA JEAN
Died on December 21, 2019, at her home in Chatham Village, Pittsburgh, at the age of eighty-one. Born in Detroit, Michigan on September 23, 1938, to Donald Romuald Mathieson and Edna Fowler Mathieson, Paula grew up in Washington, DC and Rochester, Minnesota, where her father was a clinical pathologist at the Mayo Clinic. Fluent in both American and British sign language, she dedicated her life to teaching and studying children with hearing disabilities. Paula graduated from Carleton College '60, and earned her Master's degree in Deaf Preschool Education from Gallaudet University in 1975. She was a classroom teacher at the Maryland School for the Deaf for ten years. In 1986 she moved to Scotland and was awarded her PhD in Psychology from the University of Edinburgh in 1992, writing about the comparative effect of handedness on deaf and hearing children. She returned to the United States, moving to Chatham Village, a community she loved, and continued to teach and learn, attending classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and students from every stage of her active and engaged life. She is survived by her sister, Ann Mathieson Belsey; her nieces, Erika, Laura, and Katherine, and their five children. A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held at the Clubhouse in Chatham Village on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020