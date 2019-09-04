Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
PAULA KULCZYSKI Obituary
KULCZYSKI PAULA

Age 74, of Penn Hills, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard; loving mother of Eric and Evan (Kelly); grandmother of Caleb; sister of the late Irene Chizeck and Paul Klein; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Service will be held Friday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to [email protected]

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
