GILCHRIST DR. PAULA L.
Dr. Paula Lizak Gilchrist, born January 13, 1953, passed peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Podiatrist and physical therapist to many, committed Associate of Divine Providence, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph A. Gilchrist and is survived by her daughters, Lauren Gilchrist and Bethany Gilchrist (soon to be married to Martin Rozenberg); her mother, Romona Lizak; sister, Rona Dane (married to John Dane); brother, Greg Lizak; nephews, Jonathan Dane (married to Kelly Dane) and Gregory Lizak; niece, Krystyn Lizak; and many wonderful friends who were as close as family. Friends will be received at Providence Heights, 9000 Babcock Boulevard, Allison Park, PA 15101, from 3-8 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Mother of Divine Providence Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Paula's family asks that memorial contributions be made to Sisters of Divine Providence, 9000 Babcock Boulevard, Allison Park, PA 15101. Entombment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019