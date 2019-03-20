LEE-RYAN PAULA

Of McMurray, PA, formerly of Morgantown, WV, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Paula was born in Chinon, France on December 4, 1962, to Wilda Lee and the late Ronald Lee. Paula graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in chemical engineering and worked in the gas control valve industry for many years. She was beloved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Paula was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and attended Faith Chapel Community Church in Lawrence, PA. She took every opportunity to share the good news of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a loving wife and mother and is survived by her loving husband, Mark Ryan; two sons, Zac and Luke Ryan; mother, Wilda Lee; sister, Ronda Veltri; and brothers, Blake Lee (Leslie) and Craig Harvey (Sharon) and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA, from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St. Lawrence, PA 15055 or In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357. Please add tributes at:

