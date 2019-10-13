Home

Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Church of Pgh
2225 Bedford Ave
PAULA R. POLK

PAULA R. POLK Obituary
POLK PAULA R.

Age 60, of Pgh., passed away on October 9, 2019. Wife of Robert D. Polk; mother of Kayla Johnson; sister of the late Raymond (Ray Block) Woods, Jr. and Sherman Turner; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave. Funeral Service Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. Macedonia Church of Pgh., 2225 Bedford Ave. Interment Restland Cemetery, Monroeville, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
