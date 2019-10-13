|
POLK PAULA R.
Age 60, of Pgh., passed away on October 9, 2019. Wife of Robert D. Polk; mother of Kayla Johnson; sister of the late Raymond (Ray Block) Woods, Jr. and Sherman Turner; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave. Funeral Service Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. Macedonia Church of Pgh., 2225 Bedford Ave. Interment Restland Cemetery, Monroeville, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019