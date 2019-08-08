Home

PAULETTA (MELENCHEN) BOKENO


1925 - 2019
BOKENO PAULETTA (MELENCHEN)

Age 94, of West Mifflin, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Born on June 3, 1925. Pauletta was Catholic by faith. She was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during World War II. Survived by her loving daughter, Pamela Melenchen (Tim Stewart) of West Mifflin; a grandson, Jeffrey John Lesko and a granddaughter, Jennifer Faith Lesko. Preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Melenchen; her second husband, Donald Bokeno; and her granddaughter, Melissa Hope Lesko. Visitation on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 825 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi. Blessing service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. James Bump presiding. Interment will follow at Monongahela Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard. Online condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
