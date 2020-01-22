|
|
BALDAUF PAULETTE M.
Age 75, of Lawrenceville, on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Loving mother of Darlene, Denise, Mary and Rick; devoted grandma of Paul, Noelle, Charles, Tiffany, Stephanie, Austin, Tyler and Kierra; cherished great-grandma of Rylee, Xander, Christopher, Gemma, Nora, Anna Lynn, Mason and Calliope; daughter of the late Walter and Catherine (Baldauf) Propp; sister of Sophie, Annamae, Rosemarie, Veronica and Franni; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020