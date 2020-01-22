Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
PAULETTE BALDAUF
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:30 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULETTE BALDAUF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULETTE M. BALDAUF


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULETTE M. BALDAUF Obituary
BALDAUF PAULETTE M.

Age 75, of Lawrenceville, on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Loving mother of Darlene, Denise, Mary and Rick; devoted grandma of Paul, Noelle, Charles, Tiffany, Stephanie, Austin, Tyler and Kierra; cherished great-grandma of Rylee, Xander, Christopher, Gemma, Nora, Anna Lynn, Mason and Calliope; daughter of the late Walter and Catherine (Baldauf) Propp; sister of Sophie, Annamae, Rosemarie, Veronica and Franni; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
Download Now