On June 7, 2019, age 94, of Munhall, formerly of Homestead. Pauline was born in Scalp Level, PA the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Rusnak) Benko; she was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Simko; cherished mother of Christine Tague, Stephen (Donna) Simko, Constance (the late Gary) Sammarco, Michael (Sue) Simko, George Simko, and Susan (Richard) Guffey; loving grandmother of Heather, Stevie, Mike, Vicki, Matthew, Sara and Lauren; special great-grandmother of Siena and Rainer; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Angels Church in Hays. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
