SIMKO PAULINE B. (BENKO)

On June 7, 2019, age 94, of Munhall, formerly of Homestead. Pauline was born in Scalp Level, PA the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Rusnak) Benko; she was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Simko; cherished mother of Christine Tague, Stephen (Donna) Simko, Constance (the late Gary) Sammarco, Michael (Sue) Simko, George Simko, and Susan (Richard) Guffey; loving grandmother of Heather, Stevie, Mike, Vicki, Matthew, Sara and Lauren; special great-grandmother of Siena and Rainer; also many nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Angels Church in Hays. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.