BESSECK PAULINE (SKRZYPCYK)

Of Moon Township, age 91, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in NuMine, PA. Best friend and mother of Denise (John) Zyskowski; loving "Gram" of Brian (Molly) Zyskowski and Kristin (Blake) Petzoldt. She was the huggable "GiGi" of Owen Zyskowski and Quinn Petzoldt; sister of Rose Kosis, Joe Kososki, and the late Stanley, Leona Mahoney, Raymond and Edward; dear friend of Joan Rossi, who always kept her in stitches! Pauline was her grandchildren's biggest fan. She loved vacationing on Sanibel Island and collecting seashells with her grandchildren. She especially loved hugging her great-grandsons. Her favorite saying about each of them was "he's so cute!" In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 North Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110, to help those in need whom this Administration has completely forgotten! Family and Friends will be welcomed on Friday, July 26, from 12-2 p.m., in the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Ave., Coraopolis.