Formerly of Monessen, PA, died peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the age of 87, at the Masonic Village in Sewickley, PA. She was the beloved wife of John Peter Croussouloudis and the mother of Mary Ellen (Jerry) Countouris of Forest Hills, Joan (Mark) Davin-Hummel of Mount Lebanon, Paula (Daniel) Borsch of Munhall, and Angie (Brian) Fitzpatrick of Cranberry Township. Born in Monessen, Pauline grew up in Stockdale, PA. She was a lifelong member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Monessen, where she met her husband, John. Last October they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Pauline was a graduate of Charleroi High School and the Douglas School of Business. Her first job was with Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel. From 1959 to 2007 Pauline and John owned and operated the Keystone Bakery with outlets in Monessen, Belle Vernon, Charleroi, and Monongahela. Pauline applied her strong organizational skills to bring about efficient production planning and scheduling at the bakery. Pauline was an active member of the local community. She was a co-owner of the Gift Gallery and Toy Parade stores in the Monessen Mini Mall. She served on the Board of Directors of the Mon-Valley Hospital. In her spare time Pauline enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, meeting with monthly Card Club friends, taking bridge lessons, and spending time with her family. Pauline was a lifelong avid reader and completed reading several novels in the past few months. In addition to her husband and four daughters, Pauline is survived by eleven beautiful grandchildren, Malamo (Matthew) Countouris-Hensley, Peter J. Davin, Paula (Isaac) Countouris-Feitler, John (Kirstie) Fitzpatrick, James Fitzpatrick, Alexander Davin, Katherine Davin, Thomas Fitzpatrick, Michael Borsch, Nicholas Borsch, and Margaret Fitzpatrick. Pauline is also survived by her brother, J. James (Judy) Georgagis; sister, Mary (Stephen) Kladakis; sister, Phyllis (Louis) Countouris; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Kady Georgagis and brother, Johnny. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, where friends and family will be welcomed on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Trisagion service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. There will also be visitation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, followed by 10:30 a.m. funeral services with Fr. Constantine (Dean) Kokanos officiating. Interment will be at the Grandview Cemetery, Monessen. Memorial donations may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 1207 Grand Blvd., Monessen, PA 15062. May her memory be eternal.