CHRISTIAN PAULINE E. (KAFERLE)
Age 95, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 of Carrick. Cherished mother of William Christian, Catherine Christian, Paula Marlene (late-Bob) Arnold and the late Frank A. Christian. Loving grandmother of Charlene, Tony, Mark, Christopher, Sr., Jessica and Lorraine. Great-grandmother of seven. Sister of the late Stephanie Mallich, John (Helen), Joe, Anthony, Martin and Conrad Kaferle. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones' choice. Family and friends received Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Send condolences to:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020