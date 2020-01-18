Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
PAULINE E. (KAFERLE) CHRISTIAN

PAULINE E. (KAFERLE) CHRISTIAN Obituary
CHRISTIAN PAULINE E. (KAFERLE)

Age 95, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 of Carrick. Cherished mother of William Christian, Catherine Christian, Paula Marlene (late-Bob) Arnold and the late Frank A. Christian. Loving grandmother of Charlene, Tony, Mark, Christopher, Sr., Jessica and Lorraine. Great-grandmother of seven. Sister of the late Stephanie Mallich, John (Helen), Joe,  Anthony,  Martin and Conrad Kaferle. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones' choice. Family and friends received Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Send condolences to:


www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
