Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
PAULINE E. WAGNER


1937 - 2019
PAULINE E. WAGNER Obituary
WAGNER PAULINE E.

Pauline, 82, of Carnegie, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital. She was born February 24, 1937, in Oakdale, a daughter of the late Carl and Pauline Likavec Hartz. Prior to her retirement Mrs. Wagner was employed as a sales clerk with the J.C. Penney Co. Surviving are her children: Karen (Tim) Ault of Rennerdale, Karla Karenza of Los Angeles, CA and Thomas Wagner, Jr. of Carnegie; grandchildren, Michael (Danielle) Ault and Michelle (John) Desiderato. She is also survived by her brother, Carl J. Hartz and her sister, Christine Helbling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wagner, Sr. (2013) and her sister, Phyllis Kroll. Art the request of the deceased there will be no public visitation. All arrangements are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
