PAULINE ELEANOR (RAGET) CAPANNA

PAULINE ELEANOR (RAGET) CAPANNA Obituary
CAPANNA PAULINE ELEANOR (RAGET)

Age 91, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Greenfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 31, 2019. Pauline is survived by her beloved husband, Daniel Capanna; son, Daniel E. (Cynthia) Capanna, Jr.; daughter, Jeanne (Kraig) Walker; two granddaughters, Lyndsay (Craig) Molinaro, Alaina Capanna; grandson, Andrew Walker; great-grandson, Ryan Molinaro; great-granddaughter, Lila Molinaro; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, sisters and brothers. Pauline was a loving wife and wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, August 12 at St. Thomas A' Becket Catholic Church, 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
