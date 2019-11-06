Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Interment
Following Services
Plum Creek Cemetery
PAULINE H. "POLLY" BREWER

PAULINE H. "POLLY" BREWER Obituary
BREWER PAULINE H. "POLLY"

Age 76, of Monroeville, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Brewer; loving mother of Jeffrey L. Brewer (Debbie) and Mitchell L. Brewer; grandmother of Austin, Travis, Rebecca, Derek and Will Brewer; sister of William and Howard Hedrick and Grace Finch. Polly was a Registered Nurse and was retired from Forbes Regional Hospital. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment following in Plum Creek Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
