BREWER PAULINE H. "POLLY"
Age 76, of Monroeville, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Brewer; loving mother of Jeffrey L. Brewer (Debbie) and Mitchell L. Brewer; grandmother of Austin, Travis, Rebecca, Derek and Will Brewer; sister of William and Howard Hedrick and Grace Finch. Polly was a Registered Nurse and was retired from Forbes Regional Hospital. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment following in Plum Creek Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019