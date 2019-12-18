|
HALL PAULINE (KOTIK)
Age 96, of Penn Hills, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Stanley Hall; loving mother of Kent (Susan Vandame) Hall, Keith Hall, Susan (Douglas) Bruckner, and Jaqueline (Joseph) DeFazio; daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Mazarik) Kotik; sister of the late Andrew Kotik and Virginia Kotik; survived by five grandchildren, Devin (Adnalys) and Emerson Hall, and Joseph, Jesse (Megan) and Anthony Jack DeFazio; two great-grandchildren, Jack A. and Leia Marie Hall. Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family, watching the Steelers, playing cards at Monroeville Senior Center, and reading. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. Blessing Service held Friday 11:30 a.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Interment private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019