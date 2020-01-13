Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE IWASIW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE IWASIW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULINE IWASIW Obituary
IWASIW PAULINE

Age 96, formerly of Mt. Oliver, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Teodor; sons-in-law, Joseph Polletta and Eugene Javorsky; sister, Sophie (Michael) Grumet; brother-in-law, Andrew (Stella) Iwasiw; and nephew, Roman Iwasiw; she is survived by two daughters, Mary Javorsky of Upper St. Clair and Stella Polletta of Aliquippa; two grandchildren, Julie Polletta of Pittsburgh and Joe Polletta of Florida; niece, Lucy (Henry) Lukasik; several great-nephews; and a special family friend, Margaret Klimko. The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care provided. Visitation will be at THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., South Side on Tuesday, January 14th from 4-8 p.m. Parastas will be at 5 p.m. Prayers will be said Wednesday at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Service being held at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church Building Fund. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -