IWASIW PAULINE
Age 96, formerly of Mt. Oliver, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Teodor; sons-in-law, Joseph Polletta and Eugene Javorsky; sister, Sophie (Michael) Grumet; brother-in-law, Andrew (Stella) Iwasiw; and nephew, Roman Iwasiw; she is survived by two daughters, Mary Javorsky of Upper St. Clair and Stella Polletta of Aliquippa; two grandchildren, Julie Polletta of Pittsburgh and Joe Polletta of Florida; niece, Lucy (Henry) Lukasik; several great-nephews; and a special family friend, Margaret Klimko. The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care provided. Visitation will be at THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., South Side on Tuesday, January 14th from 4-8 p.m. Parastas will be at 5 p.m. Prayers will be said Wednesday at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Service being held at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church Building Fund. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020