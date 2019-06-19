Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
PAULINE KATHLEEN ONOPA

PAULINE KATHLEEN ONOPA Obituary
ONOPA PAULINE KATHLEEN

Pauline K. Onopa, peacefully passed away on June 13, 2019 at the age of 100 years and eight months. She was born on October 13, 1918 and was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and resident of the Baptist Homes. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Blaskewicz (New Castle, PA) and Suzanne Shore (Pittsburgh, PA); grandchildren, Julie Boron and Michael Blaskewicz; and great-grandchildren, Alexis Blaskewicz, Lennon Blaskewicz, Ione Clayton and Ilani Clayton. She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Walter M. Onopa; parents, Stanley Surman and Mary Berger; sister, Jane Kotnik. Funeral arrangements done by BEINHAUERS, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Dormont, (412) 531-4000. Friends and family are welcome Thursday, June 20, 2019, 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2019, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Church, 3040 Pioneer Avenue, 15226. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
