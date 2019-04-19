|
|
KENDALL PAULINE
Age 90, of Clairton, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born August 27, 1928 in Jefferson Hills, she was a daughter of the late George and Annie (Tatos) Logo and wife of the late Abraham Kendall. She is survived by children, Pauline Ann (Frank) Monko of Clairton, Georgia Graw of Slippery Rock, Ron Lomis of Clairton, John Belcastro of New York, NY and Stephan Hrabosky of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Mark and Andrew Monko; brother, George Logo; stepdaughter, Irene Kendall Coulter; and nieces and nephews. Friends received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service in the funeral home Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Bob Walkup officiating. Memorial contributions to Children's Hospital, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
bekavacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019