PAULINE L. (MACKO) CALIARI

Age 92, of Verona, formerly of Turtle Creek, joined her husband on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Curillio P. Caliari; loving mother of Paul (Betty Jane) Caliari; cherished grandmother of Heather Ann Kearns, Rebecca Ann Caliari, and Paul (Nicole) Caliari, Jr.; and eight great-grandchildren; survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by three sisters; and one brother. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE / PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a blessing service will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208, or , woundedwarriorproject.org. Add or view tributes at www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
