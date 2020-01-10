|
FULTON PAULINE M.
Age 84, of Hampton Twp., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Wife of the late Miles J. Fulton; loving mother of James D. (Anna) Fulton, John W. Fulton, Pauline C. (John) Eichenlaub, and the late Miles L. Fulton; proud grandmother of Jessica (Andre) Barnabei, Jeannie (Marty) Wray, David Fulton, Joey (Sarah Prischak) Fulton, Thomas Fulton, Sarah Eichenlaub, Michael Eichenlaub, and the late Jill Fulton; dear great-grandmother of Miles, Mason, Gia, Luca, Evie, and Benjamin; sister of the late Teresa R. Roman, Dorothy M. Purse, and George K. Beck; sister-in-law of Ginny Beck and Robert Purse. Heaven gained one amazing angel in the wee hours of the morning Wednesday surrounded by family. Pauline was a fun-loving woman who enjoyed swimming, spending time at her family's camp in the woods of Punxatawney, and just sitting on the porch with a hot cup of tea listening to the wind. She traveled the world with friends through the AARP group whom she adored. On those trips she would be known as the fun-loving woman with the crazy hats. Pauline always looked forward to her monthly retiree luncheons where she would laugh and reminisce on the good old days. Her friends and family will be the first to tell you she lived life to the fullest and now we take comfort in knowing she has been reunited with her beloved husband, son, sisters, and brother. Friends will be received on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ursula Church, Allison Park, on Monday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020