More Obituaries for PAULINE LESIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE M. LESIC

PAULINE M. LESIC Obituary
LESIC PAULINE M.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Pauline, age 88, of Lawrenceville. Loving wife to the late Luke Lesic; beloved mother of Luke, Jr. (Jolene) Lesic and Louann (Joe) Bucci; grandmother of Kyrstin, Lisa, and Mike; also survived my many great-grandchildren. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler and 52nd St., Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church Thursday 10 a.m. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
