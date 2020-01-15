|
LESIC PAULINE M.
On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Pauline, age 88, of Lawrenceville. Loving wife to the late Luke Lesic; beloved mother of Luke, Jr. (Jolene) Lesic and Louann (Joe) Bucci; grandmother of Kyrstin, Lisa, and Mike; also survived my many great-grandchildren. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler and 52nd St., Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church Thursday 10 a.m. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020