LIDDLE PAULINE M.
Age 69, of N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA who passed on Monday, September 23, 2019. A daughter of the late William and Helen Bell; beloved wife of John Liddle; beloved mother of Matthew Liddle and his wife, Aireal, Zachary Liddle and Jenny Ewing and her husband, Michael; sister of Earl Bell, Susan Hamborsky and the late Richard, Robert, George, Harry and Jerry Bell, Darlene Ponos and Peggy Ann McCullough; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd. N., Fayette, Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332 Thursday, 7-9 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. where a Funeral Service will take place Saturday, 11 a.m. followed by interment, Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery. It is respectfully requested, memorial donations be sent to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019