Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
PAULINE M. LIDDLE

PAULINE M. LIDDLE Obituary
LIDDLE PAULINE M.

Age 69, of N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA who passed on Monday, September 23, 2019. A daughter of the late William and Helen Bell; beloved wife of John Liddle; beloved mother of Matthew Liddle and his wife, Aireal, Zachary Liddle and Jenny Ewing and her husband, Michael; sister of Earl Bell, Susan Hamborsky and the late Richard, Robert, George, Harry and Jerry Bell, Darlene Ponos and Peggy Ann McCullough; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd. N., Fayette, Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332 Thursday, 7-9 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. where a Funeral Service will take place Saturday, 11 a.m. followed by interment, Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery. It is respectfully requested, memorial donations be sent to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
