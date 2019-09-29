|
|
KAMON PAULINE HARTLEY MCDOUGAL
Age 94, died on September 22, 2019, at Beechtree Nursing Home in Ithaca, NY. Pauline was born in Fairmont, WV. She was the daughter of Paul and Pearl Hartley. She was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Edwin Hartley; and sister, Joan Hayhurst. She was also predeceased by her first husband, George McDougal; son, J. Kelly McDougal; her second husband, Maurice Kamon; her daughter-in-law, Michelle McDougal; and son-in-law, Paul Cutlip. She is survived by son, Chris (Margaret) McDougal; daughters, Sue Cutlip, Paula (Kirk) Smith and Stacy (Barry) Wallace. Pauline is survived by nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and their families. She is survived by Maurice's son, Mitchell (Helene) Kamon; and daughter, Ann (Bill) McClaskey; and his five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Pauline spent a great deal of her life in Bethel Park, PA, and the last year of her life in Ithaca, NY. She was a long-time member of First Bethel United Methodist Church. She was a Real Estate saleswoman for many years with Coldwell Banker. She was very active in the Red Hat Ladies, co-founding a chapter and serving as its first Queen Mum. Pauline was also an accomplished artist and was a member of Bethel Artists Guild and the McMurray Art League. These groups have been a blessing, comfort and rewarding endeavor, making many friends and providing a support system for her later years. A special thanks goes to Annette Yousko, a fellow Red Hat who became an honorary daughter. Pauline will be sorely missed by family and friends. A memorial service and interment will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019