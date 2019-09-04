|
PERHACS PAULINE
Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 99. She lived a long, full life. She was very social and loved to laugh. When Pauline laughed, it was contagious and caused all who were near her to laugh, too. Born August 7, 1920 in Duquesne, she was the daughter of the late Pauline (Kukechuk) and Theodore (Frank) Dyakon, and stepdaughter of the late Andrew Krotovich. Pauline met her husband, John Perhacs, at 15 and they were married when she was 17 years old. She is survived by her brother, Andrew (Duke) Dyakon and three children, Alvin Perhacs (Betty Ann), Robert Perhacs (Marianne) and Paula Baumgart (Karl), as well as nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Perhacs; brothers John, George and Michael Dyakon; and sisters Ann Krivacek, Mary Brush and Teresa Lubinski. Pauline was a highly successful saleswoman in the field of ladies' lingerie. She won trips as rewards and even devised her own thank you incentive gifts for her customers. One of the rewards she earned was a trip to Florida where she had lunch with the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus Performers. In her spare time, Pauline enjoyed gardening, walking in her neighborhood and cooking pork chops, lasagna, pierogies and much more. Her cookies and pies were favorites among friends and family. Some of the most popular included coconut cream, peach, pumpkin, apple, and more. Possessing a strong love of singing and dancing, Pauline went dancing every Saturday night with her husband. Pauline enjoyed movies and at times watched more than one a day. She even devised her own rating system that she would carry around in her purse and pull out to give people her opinion on the latest box office hits. One of her favorites was physical comedy. In her later years, she lived at home with the help of her daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Karl Baumgart. Pauline was affectionate and caring to all who knew her. From the moment she met someone new, she was already giving hugs, singing you a song, and making you feel welcomed and loved. From singing her well-loved "Good Morning" song to making the favorite desserts for her company, Pauline inspired joy in the hearts of her family and friends. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, Supervisor). A funeral blessing service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Igumen Patrick officiating. Burial will follow. Remembrances may be made to the Carnegie Library of White Oak, 169 Victoria Drive, White Oak, 15131. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019