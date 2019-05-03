|
|
POGORZELSKI PAULINE (LUNTZ)
Of Murrysville, formerly of Penn Hills, on May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Pogorzelski; loving mother of Amy Metro (Michael), Paul Pogorzelski (Vicki), and Susan Dymerski (Dean); preceded in death by two sisters and one brother; grandmother of Emily and Paula Metro, Luke, Wyatt, and Samantha Dymerski. Friends received from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew Church on Monday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019