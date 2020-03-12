|
|
ABDULLAH PAULINE R.
On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, age 79, of Braddock, PA. Former Mayor and Tax Collector of Braddock. Grandmother of Terrence Smith, Alicia Smith, Robert Moore and Janelle Moore; great-grandmother of Layla Smith; sister of Nadine Grimes (Charles). Also survived by a host of other family and friends. Visitation Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 14, 2020 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. after the visitation. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020