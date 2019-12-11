|
MAHONEY PAULINE R.
Age 94, of Ross Township, passed peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Vincentian Home. Pauline was the beloved wife of 66 years to the late John (Jack) P. Mahoney; devoted mother of Kathy (Rich) Collins and Charleen (Tim) Miller; loving "Grammy" to Christy Jenness, Julie (Justin) Bongiorni, Mary Beth (Nick) Rhodes, Nathan, Natalie, and Noelle Miller; and dear "Great Grammy" to Drew and Sydney Jenness, Anthony Bongiorni, and Gabby and Willow Rhodes. Pauline was a long time member of St. Teresa of Avila where she was a member of the Christian mothers. Her family would like to thank the staff at Vincentian Home. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila, 1000 Avila Court, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh, 3526 Bakerstown Road, Bakerstown, PA 15007 or Vincentian Home, 111 Perrymont Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019