SCHERRBAUM PAULINE S.

Of Peters Twp., age 91, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Beloved wife for 53 years to the late J. Richard Scherrbaum; loving mother of Joseph R. (Jennifer) Scherrbaum of Presto, PA and Jane (Michael) Cribbs of Greensburg, PA; cherished grandmother of Kara (Brian) Lowe and James Cribbs; great-grandmother of David Lowe; sister of Robert (Josie) Soltis of Pgh., Steve (Georgianna) Soltis of Columbus, OH and the late Jean and her late husband, Richard Carpinelli of Connellsville; sister-in-law of the late J. William (Harriet survives) Scherrbaum. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Pauline was an enthusiastic bridge player and a member of St. Thomas More Church where she volunteered with the Altar Society. She was a classy and elegant woman who was genuinely concerned for others. Pauline lived a long and healthy life and was a beloved friend to many. A special thanks to all of the nurses and aides at Country Meadows and Gallagher Hospice. Funeral Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends are welcome in the narthex at St. Thomas More Church, 126 Fort Couch Rd., Pgh., PA 15241, on Monday, March 16th from 9 a.m. until the time of her funeral mass at 10 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Gallagher Hospice (www.gallagherhospice.com). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com