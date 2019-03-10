Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
9406 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
(412) 241-3955
TOUCHSTONE PAULINE

Peacefully on March 7, 2019; leaves to cherish her memory children,  Kimberly Gittings (David, Jr.), Jonathan Touchstone (Mary); three siblings; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host other beloved relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, March 11th at St. James AME Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements of care entrusted to HOUSE OF LAW INC. Penn Hills, PA. www.houseoflawinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
