|
|
TOUCHSTONE PAULINE
Peacefully on March 7, 2019; leaves to cherish her memory children, Kimberly Gittings (David, Jr.), Jonathan Touchstone (Mary); three siblings; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host other beloved relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, March 11th at St. James AME Church, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements of care entrusted to HOUSE OF LAW INC. Penn Hills, PA. www.houseoflawinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019