GILLIS PAULINE YABLONSKY

GILLIS PAULINE YABLONSKY Pauline Y. Gillis, 97, formerly of Moon Twp., passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, due to complications caused by dementia at Friendship Village in Upper St Clair, where she resided for the last 18 years. She married Ervin H. Gillis in 1945 while Erv was serving as a Staff Sargent in the US Army with the MP's during WWII. Pauline was preceded in death by her Husband Ervin in 2002, her sisters Ruth and Esther, stepsister Lena and her brother Al. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Meyer and Ida Yablonsky, who were immigrants from Lithuania and the Polish-German border. Pauline grew up in Cleveland, Ohio where she graduated from Glenville High School in 1942. After graduation she worked selling shoes and eventually worked for the White Motor Truck Company (that built trucks for the war effort) to help support her mother. Pauline and Ervin were the proud parents of four children: Sherri Zedd, twins Alan Gillis and Gary Gillis, and youngest, Eileen Gillis. She then went back to school where she graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, and went on to a sell real estate. She loved helping her customers find the homes of their dreams. Throughout the years, Erv and Pauline had a passion to travel, and were blessed to experience many places including Europe, China, Israel as well as much of the US. Pauline is also survived by her grandchildren: Erica Gillis Schonely, Amanda Zedd Reeves, Nathan Gillis, Elizabeth Gillis Chang and David Gillis, along with their spouses and eight great-grandchildren. Pauline was a founding member of vath Sholom Temple in Coraopolis and was active in the Temple Sisterhood. Erv and Pauline loved to dance the tango and the waltz. Pauline was interred in the Coraopolis Cemetery on Friday, March 20, 2020 alongside her beloved husband Erv. Her pretty, blue eyes, love of family and friends, sense of humor and love of music will serve as a comfort for all those who loved her. Donations may be made to the at www.alz.org. Arrangements by COPELAND'S.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

