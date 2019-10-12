|
POE, P.E. MICHAEL L.
Age 69, passed away on October 9, 2019, after an 11 year battle with early onset Alzheimer's disease. Husband of 35 years of Nancy; father of Charles (Rebecca) and Andrea (Andrew). Also survived by his mother, Elizabeth; and brothers, Curtis (Betty) and Mark of Virginia. Preceded in death by his father, Lawrence. Mike grew up in Virginia and served in the Army National Guard before earning a degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech. He went on to get his P.E. and loved his work as an engineer. He adopted Pittsburgh as his second home and cheered for all teams black and gold, especially the Pirates. He had a thirst for knowledge that never ended; a passion for reading, enjoyed all types of music and loved the outdoors. He was a Life Member of ASCE, Parkwood Presbyterian Church elder, served on the Board of the Pittsburgh Children's Festival, coached and refereed Hampton youth soccer, and frequently volunteered in the community. Service is private. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family suggests you lift the spirits of a sick or shut-in friend or family member with a visit today. The family truly appreciates the dear friends and wonderful caregivers for their love and support during this difficult journey. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019