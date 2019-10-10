|
|
BROSTOFF, Ph.D PEARL (KALB)
On Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Brostoff; beloved mother of Janet (Lee) Beerman, Diane B. Goldman, George Brostoff (Connie Brown) and Myer Brostoff; daughter of the late George and Minnie Kalb; sister of Betty Shuman; grandmother of Michael B. Beerman and Elizabeth (Michael) Carl; great-grandmother of Atticus and Cecelia Carl. Pearl was a graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School as well as the University of Pittsburgh where she earned her doctorate in psychology. As a clinical psychologist, she was in private practice and worked for various other organizations until her retirement in 2000. Since retiring, Pearl enjoyed participating in writing workshops, lifelong learning groups, bridge games and gardening, in Pittsburgh and Naples. Services and Interment Private. Contributions may be made to Avow Hospice in Naples, FL. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated.
www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019