Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for PEARL BROSTOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEARL (KALB) BROSTOFF Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PEARL (KALB) BROSTOFF Ph.D. Obituary
BROSTOFF, Ph.D PEARL (KALB)

On Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Brostoff; beloved mother of Janet (Lee) Beerman, Diane B. Goldman, George Brostoff (Connie Brown) and Myer Brostoff; daughter of the late George and Minnie Kalb; sister of Betty Shuman; grandmother of Michael B. Beerman and Elizabeth (Michael) Carl; great-grandmother of Atticus and Cecelia Carl. Pearl was a graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School as well as the University of Pittsburgh where she earned her doctorate in psychology. As a clinical psychologist, she was in private practice and worked for various other organizations until her retirement in 2000. Since retiring, Pearl enjoyed participating in writing workshops, lifelong learning groups, bridge games and gardening, in Pittsburgh and Naples. Services and Interment Private. Contributions may be made to Avow Hospice in Naples, FL. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. 


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PEARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now