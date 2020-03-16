CZEGAN PEARL

Age 95, of Penn Hills, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from natural causes. Pearl was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward Czegan. She is survived by her four sons, David, Robert (Linda), Thomas, and Gary (Kathy); and grandchildren, Julia Czegan, Dayna Triolo, Greg Czegan, Matt Czegan, Jim Czegan, Tom Cegan, Sandy Kozel, as well as great-grandchildren. Pearl lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and hard worker. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her son's strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Please join us in celebrating Pearl's life Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 4-7 p.m. Visitation at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Funeral Mass in Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at Saint Bartholomew Church, 111 Erhardt Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15235 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.