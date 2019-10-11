Home

Age 93, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Max W. Berger; loving mother of Janice (Mike Wieseneck) Berger and Lori Berger; cherished grandma of Mari Bryce Ziyang Berger; sister of the late Sylvia (late Arthur) Feldman, late Bernard (late Alice) Trumper and late Adelaide (late Arthur) Bram; aunt of Barry (Laura Perry) Bram, Bill (Barbara) Berger, Linda (Herb) Levine, Carol (Stanley) Feingold, Arlene (Richard) Shemaka, David Berger and the late Michael Berger; great-aunt of Joshua Bram; also survived by cousins, great-nieces and nephews. Pearl worked at the Pitt Graduate School of Library and Information Sciences for 35 years. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 noon - 1 p.m.) Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1725 Washington Road, Suite 509, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 or the Brownsville Chapel of Beth El Congregation, 1900 Cochran Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
