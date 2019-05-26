PARRISH PEARL H. (BYARD)

Age 93, recently of Atkinson, NH and formerly of Wood-Ridge, NJ passed away at Grace House of Windham in Windham, NH. Pearl was born in McKeesport, PA to Clark and Gladys Byard and grew up in Versailles, PA. Pearl's working career was in retail sales beginning with the Murphy Company in McKeesport, PA. She then worked for Burlington Industries in New York City, after she, her loving husband Peter and two sons relocated to New Jersey. Pearl had a strong work ethic, and after her retirement from Burlington Industries, Pearl could be found working and helping friends who owned Mills Bakery in Wood-Ridge, NJ. Pearl and her late husband Peter were members of the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge, NJ, where Pearl and Peter renewed their wedding vows on their Sixtieth Anniversary. Pearl enjoyed traveling with her husband to see the country they loved. Pearl was warm, friendly, and loved and respected by those who knew her. She enjoyed taking walks and socializing with her many friends and neighbors in Wood-Ridge, NJ. Pearl was married to her late husband for sixty-five years and is survived by her sons, David of Little Ferry, NJ and Dennis and his wife, Elizabeth of Atkinson, NH; grandson, Gregory of Newton, NH; her nieces and nephew, and great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Pearl's name to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601 orwww.alz.org. Pearl's Life Celebration was held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at BROOKSIDE CHAPEL & FUNERAL HOME, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in Saint Anne's Church, Emerson Avenue, Hampstead, NH. A private family burial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com.