Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
PEARL (VAGUSH) HANCZAR

PEARL (VAGUSH) HANCZAR Obituary
HANCZAR PEARL (VAGUSH)

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Wife of the late John Hanczar; mother of Rebecca (Fred) Danchenko and Gordon (Cynthia) Hanczar; and the proudest Baba of Nina (Nicholas) Danchenko Ruffing and Jacob Hanczar, all of whom brought so much joy in her life. Pearl will be remembered for welcoming her friends and loved ones to her kitchen. All were welcome to talk any time over a cup of tea or a gin and tonic. Pearl was a lifelong member of the Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church in Carnegie, PA. She was an avid pierogi pincher, pascha breadmaker and halupchi roller. Every Easter, she opened her home to break the fast after Paschal Services. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and little dog Czarina. Friends received Friday 3-9 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Parastas service Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. additional visitation in Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church, Carnegie on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Burial in Holy Virgin Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
