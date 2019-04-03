Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
PEARL (KARPA) HOMZA

HOMZA PEARL (KARPA)

Of Brighton Heights, formely of Hazelwood, on April 1, 2019. Wife of the late Stephen B. Homza; beloved mother of Stephen J. Homza and Kenneth M. (Katherine) Homza; loving grandmother of Christopher Stephen Homza; daughter of the late Michael and Pazia Karpa; sister of the late Mary, Mike, Lou, John, and Will. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, 3552 California Ave. Divine Liturgy on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church. Parastas on Friday at 7 p.m. Interment at Christ Our Redeemer/Northside Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
