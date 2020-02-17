|
|
DILLA PEARL J. (VARION)
Beloved wife of the late William T. "Bo"; loving mother of William J. (Betty), Darlene (Daniel) Imling and Lori (Harry) Gratton; proud grandmother of Brenda Pieczynski, William Dilla, Jr., Bradley Dilla, Greg Imling, Mark (Yifei) Imling and Jamie Gratton; great-grandmother of five; sister of Jeffrey Varion and the late Wilma Dilla, Wesley Varion, Mary Mondik, Howard Varion and Lawrence Varion. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020