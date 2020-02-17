Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish - St. Wendelin Church
PEARL J. (VARION) DILLA

PEARL J. (VARION) DILLA Obituary
DILLA PEARL J. (VARION)

Beloved wife of the late William T. "Bo"; loving mother of William J. (Betty), Darlene (Daniel) Imling and Lori (Harry) Gratton; proud grandmother of Brenda Pieczynski, William Dilla, Jr., Bradley Dilla, Greg Imling, Mark (Yifei) Imling and Jamie Gratton; great-grandmother of five; sister of Jeffrey Varion and the late Wilma Dilla, Wesley Varion, Mary Mondik, Howard Varion and Lawrence Varion. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
