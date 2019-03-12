McCOURT PEARL L. (ORSETI)

Of Point Breeze, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, age 95. Beloved wife of the late James J. McCourt; mother of Jason McCourt (Laurie), Mary Pat Koller (John), Eugene McCourt (Fran), Brian McCourt (Nadine), Jack McCourt (Susan), and the late William "Billy" McCourt; grandmother of Kaitlyn Musser (Dan), Jessica Koller and Michael, Kevin, Andria, Geno, Nicole, Dylan, Briauna, Connor McCourt, and Michaelangelo Giampoalo (Rachel); great-grandmother of Cecilia Pearl Musser; sister of the late Eugene Oresti, Mary Jane Tatar, Gilda Tatar, Yolanda Sedan, and Theresa Timko; enjoyed the longtime companionship of Paul Fuhs; also survived by nieces and nephews. Pearl was a "coal miners daughter" who left home in her early teens to work in the city to help provide for her family. She married Jim McCourt and lovingly raised six children while visiting her parents in South Park weekly. Pearl was an active member of St. Bede Church. She served her community as Democratic committee woman for 46 years spanning six decades. After raising her children she went to work for Allegheny County Deed Registry, until "retiring" at age 71. Not one to be idle, she took a job as a "Lunch Lady" at Shadyside Academy Junior School until her early 80s. In her spare time, Pearl enjoyed several varied interests: dancing, especially with her favorite partner, her sister, La; delicious cooking and baking; crafting and continuously maintaining her home by painting, decorating and gardening. She enjoyed summers at Midway Beach on Conneaut Lake. She loved all the holidays and would decorate the house accordingly. She was the most "Irish" Italian woman you would ever meet. Pearl was a strong woman that genuinely cared for all of her friends and family. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Bede Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. THOSE WISHING TO ATTEND, PLEASE GATHER AT THE CHURCH. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com