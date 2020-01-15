|
|
McKEE PEARL M.
Age 103, of York, died at 3:07 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran in the Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late Harry E. McKee. Born December 21, 1916 in Etna, a daughter of the late George E. and Anna Marie (Michael) Neff, she was a 1934 graduate of Etna High School. She was retired as the Assistant Manager of the Lutheran Church Supply Store in Pittsburgh, and had been a member of First English Lutheran Church in Sharpsburg, and St. Michael and All Angels Lutheran Church, Spring Garden. Mrs. McKee is survived by a son, The Rev. Thomas E. McKee, and his wife, The Rev. Judith A. McKee, of York; two grandchildren, Michael P. McKee, and his wife, Kristin, and Sarah R.M. Toney, and her husband, Nicholas; and two great-grandchildren, Kennedy L. McKee, and Micah B. McKee. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, William, George and Sgt. Ralph Ness. Friends will be received on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. John Cawkins, Burial to follow in Mt. Royal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made SpiriTrust Lutheran, 1801 Folkemer Circle, York, PA 17404.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020