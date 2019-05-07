Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
PEARL M. TWIGGER

PEARL M. TWIGGER Obituary
TWIGGER PEARL M.

Age 97, of Monroeville, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert J. Twigger; mother of James G. Twigger (Eileen), David R. Twigger (Sally Becker) and Carey J. Twigger (the late Shirley); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a Blessing Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Entombment following in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 7, 2019
