TWIGGER PEARL M.
Age 97, of Monroeville, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert J. Twigger; mother of James G. Twigger (Eileen), David R. Twigger (Sally Becker) and Carey J. Twigger (the late Shirley); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a Blessing Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Entombment following in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 7, 2019