DAHLSTROM PEGGIE
With a heavy heart, Peggie Dahlstrom, 80 of Penn Hills. Born January 18, 1939, she passed away quietly surrounded by the family who have loved her all of their lives. Her daughter, Debra Lutz (Gunderman); son-in-law, Gene Lutz; granddaughters, Gwen Crespy and Jody Fennell; their spouses, Chad Crespy and Christopher Fennell; and the great-grandchildren which became her very spirit, Naudia, Alayna, Westin, Kora, and Violet, will remember her with incredible love and affection. Her strong hugs and big kisses will be sorely missed. Preceded in death by her only grandson, Cory Michael Lutz, for whom her heart ached, we find comfort in the company they now keep with one another. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WILEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills 15235. Services and interment private. www.findlaycwileyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020