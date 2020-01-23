Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
PEGGY ANN (BERNAUER) KERN

PEGGY ANN (BERNAUER) KERN Obituary
KERN PEGGY ANN (BERNAUER)

Age 73, of Perrysville, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Beloved wife for 51 years of George Kern, Jr.; mother of Jill (Brooke) Kern and Jeff (Hillary) Kern; grandmother of Jackson, Everett, and Elliott; sister of Robert (Nancy) Bernauer. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Peggy Ann enjoyed traveling and spending time at the pool with her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202. Please offer condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
