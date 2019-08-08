Home

Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
The Abbey
46 Gathering Lane
Pawleys Island, SC
PEGGY ANN NESBIT


1936 - 2019
PEGGY ANN NESBIT Obituary
NESBIT PEGGY ANN

Loving wife of Richard Nesbit, Sr., formerly of Sutersville, PA, passed away peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019 at her Pawleys Island, SC residence with her loving family by her side. A Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at The Abbey, 46 Gathering Lane, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 (843-314-0277). The service will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a reception to follow there at the church. View full obituary and  express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
